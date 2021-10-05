As climate change worsens, the UN warns that a global water crisis is looming.

In a report released Tuesday, the United Nations warned of impending floods, hurricanes, and droughts, which many people are unprepared to deal with, according to the Associated Press.

The World Meteorological Organization’s secretary general, Petteri Taalas, cautioned, “We need to wake up to the approaching water catastrophe.”

According to the paper, Earth’s total supply of surface water, snow, ice, groundwater, and water found in soil has fallen by 0.4 inches per year during the last 20 years.

Global water management is “fragmented and inadequate,” according to the research.

According to the report, 25% of all cities throughout the world are already experiencing water shortages. In addition, 60 percent of the 101 countries polled said they needed better forecasting methods, and 107 countries said they wouldn’t be able to fulfill their 2030 water access and supply objectives if they kept going at their current pace.

The report cautioned that as the world’s population grows, so will the number of people without access to clean water, which is expected to rise from 3.6 million in 2018 to more than 5 billion by 2050.

Better warning systems for flood- and drought-prone areas that can predict, for example, when a river is projected to swell were among the changes recommended by the report. According to the research by the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization, development agencies, and other organizations, better financing and coordination among countries on water management is also required.

Flood-related disasters have increased by 134 percent globally since 2000, according to the analysis, compared to the previous two decades. The majority of flood-related deaths and economic losses occurred in Asia last year, when heavy rains triggered significant floods in China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Nepal, and Pakistan.

During the same time span, the number of drought-related disasters increased by 29%. Drought-related mortality were highest in African countries. Drought caused the greatest economic losses in North America, Asia, and the Caribbean, according to the research.

Population increase will put further demand on water supplies, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to Elfatih Eltahir, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor of hydrology and climate who wasn’t involved in the analysis.

“Water availability in expanding populations shapes where water adaptation will be really important,” he said.