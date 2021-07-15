As citizens deal with unrest in South Africa, vigilantism is on the rise.

Armed citizens and vigilante groups have intervened in South Africa’s upheaval, taking matters into their own hands and occasionally inflaming bloodshed as security authorities try to restore order.

When riots and looting broke out last week in the southeastern state of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), spurred by the jailing of graft-accused former president Jacob Zuma, the police were quickly overpowered.

As the rioting expanded to Johannesburg, the country’s financial center, tens of thousands of soldiers were dispatched to give reinforcements.

However, with tensions still high in areas of KZN and a death toll of more than 100, some concerned residents have taken up arms to defend their communities and property.

In a society where owning a pistol is prevalent, such grassroots movements can easily turn violent and deadly.

On Wednesday, scores of local commuter minibus operators beat up seven township residents spotted searching through the debris of a plundered mall in southern Johannesburg, according to AFP journalists.

Two ladies were among the victims, who were huddled hopelessly against a metal fence, wide-eyed and crying in agony as the mob pounced on them with whips, sticks, and rusted metal rods.

A man who attempted to flee was struck in the head with a glass bottle and pulled back, blood pouring down his neck.

The group triumphantly paraded to police vans sitting outside the mall’s main entrance, eager to show off their expertise.

They surrendered their victims, whose faces were bloated and whose wrists were bound behind their backs. Some were immediately released.

Meanwhile, locals had gathered around the body of a teenage kid who had been shot earlier in the day at a neighboring graveyard.

On Thursday, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni warned against “a situation where members of the public are at odds with the law as a result of their measures to protect…their lives and their own lives.”

“Do not infringe on others’ rights or take the law into your own hands,” she said.

Xolani Dube, a political analyst based in Durban, remarked, “South Africa is dominated by mobs.”

“Who will be in control when the country erupts when there are so many unregulated security companies and weaponry moving around?” he wondered, stressing that both the police and the army were under-equipped.

In the hamlet of Phoenix, 25 kilometers (15 miles) northwest of Tucson, deadly scuffles broke out over the weekend between armed citizens and supposed looters.