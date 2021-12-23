As Christmas approaches, Brazilians are becoming increasingly hungry.

Rice, black beans, oil, wheat, pasta, and sugar are all used in this dish. Rita Maria De Souza would not have had enough food for Christmas if it hadn’t been for this 12 kilogram food parcel contribution.

Hunger is hurting an increasing number of Brazilian families, and NGO donations are critical as the holiday season approaches.

Food insecurity affects about a quarter of Brazilians.

“It’s not much, but it’ll be enough for my family,” De Souza, 59, told AFP from Duque de Caxias, an impoverished area in Rio de Janeiro’s northwestern outskirts.

She lives alone in a modest brick house in the Morro do Garibaldi favela, having been widowed three years ago.

Due to his diabetes, De Souza walks with a limp and struggles to consume a balanced diet.

“I need good food, but I can’t afford it with what I make,” she explained.

Her only source of income, which she has been without for the past six years, is a monthly government payment of 100 reais ($17).

To eat, she is nearly entirely reliant on contributions.

Her son died five years ago, but she has a 38-year-old daughter, 22- and 24-year-old granddaughters, a great-grandson, and twins on the way.

Despite this, she has spent Christmas alone or with her sisters, who live in the same area, since her husband died.

When Jeferson Ribeiro, one of the Amac NGO’s founders, presented her Christmas food delivery, De Souza greeted him with open arms and a sigh of relief.

Amac is one of the partners in the Natal sem Fome (Christmas without Hunger) program, which has already delivered 1,500 tons of food, enough to feed eight million people, by the end of the year.

The Acao do Cidadania (Citizenship Action) NGO launched the campaign in 1994, but it was terminated in 2007 when hunger levels in Brazil had significantly decreased.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010), a leftist, benefited from a favorable economy at the time, allowing him to adopt measures that lifted millions of Brazilians out of poverty.

However, a decade later, the Natal sem Fome experiment had to be resumed.

“In 2017, we relaunched the operation after seeing that hunger was on the rise once more.” And it (hunger) has just gotten worse since then,” said Rodrigo Afonso, director of Acao da Cidadania.

“We can only eat one meal a day because of the pandemic,” Maria Elena Huertas Rosales, a Peruvian residing in Nova Iguacu, a suburb near Duque de Caxias, said.

"I only see meat on TV, and we're always eating it."