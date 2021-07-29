As Chinese women break the world record, Dressel is crowned Sprint King.

Caeleb Dressel of the United States beat Kyle Chalmers to win the Olympic 100m freestyle gold, adding to his two world wins, while China’s women sparked a massive upset by winning the 4x200m relay with a new world record.

Dressel, an American, lost out on sprint gold in Rio in 2016, but he has since erupted, winning an amazing 13 titles in the last two world championships to establish himself as a formidable force.

In Tokyo, he was in front at the bend but had to dig deep to fend off a charging Chalmers, setting a new Olympic record of 47.02 seconds.

In 47.08, the Australian won silver, ahead of Kliment Kolesnikov of Russia in 47.44.

“It’s been a tremendously difficult year, a really difficult year. Dressel, who was in tears as he was connected through video link to his wife and family back home, said, “I’m incredibly thrilled.”

“It’s so much joy going with Kyle; every time we make it good,” says the narrator.

It was his second gold of the Games, following leading the United States to victory in the 4x100m relay, but it was his first individual Olympic gold.

He’ll also compete in the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly, as well as two relays, to keep his dream of winning six gold medals alive.

Chalmers was disappointed, but he insisted that he did everything he could.

He stated, “It’s half a second faster than I was in Rio.” “I dumped everything in the pool,” says the narrator. I did everything I could to help.

“However, to win gold in 2016 and then come back and earn silver is fantastic.”

For the first time since the event was added to the Olympic schedule in 1996, neither the United States nor Australia won the women’s 4x200m relay.

Instead, China’s Yang Junxuan, Zhang Yufei, Li Bingjie, and Tang Muhan triumphed, clocking an astonishing 7:40.33 to beat the US (7:40.73) and Australia (7:40.73). (7:41.29).

All three teams beat Australia’s previous world record of 7:41.50 set in 2019.

Over the last leg, Li held off a charging Katie Ledecky to win the race.

“These girls swam their hearts out, and I got myself into a position where I thought I could take on the females next to us,” Ledecky explained. “I wish I had half a second more in me, but I gave it my all.”

Meanwhile, Zac Stubblety-Cook beat Russian two-time world champion Anton to become the first Australian to win the Olympic 200m breaststroke title in 64 years. Brief News from Washington Newsday.