As Chinese concerns linger, stocks struggle and oil prices fall.

Traders balanced solid earnings news against the possible impact of the Covid Delta variation on economic activity as most major stock indexes fell Tuesday.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell even more, adding to Monday’s steep losses, as some countries, notably China, reimposed lockdowns and other restrictions, raising demand concerns.

The Dow Jones index fell 0.2 percent as trade heated up in New York, and the dollar fell versus other major currencies ahead of critical US jobs data later this week.

Even though excellent BP results revealed that company had swung back into profit, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was basically unchanged in afternoon deals.

While corporate results continue to surprise, a sequence of below-forecast data from the world’s largest economies has dampened trading optimism.

A increase of Covid cases across China’s economic superpower has added to traders’ concerns.

“The spike in US cases and the situation in (Southeast Asia) are widely known, but China is spooking markets,” according to Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at OANDA.

“It’s not a tremendous leap to extrapolate even more supply chain disruptions, especially if it proves to be as difficult to control for Chinese authorities as it has been for officials throughout the world.”

Hong Kong and Shanghai are also dealing with the fallout from China’s crackdown on the IT, private education, and real estate sectors, which has fueled fears that officials would turn their attention to other businesses.

After a state-run media commentator referred to online games as “spiritual opium,” gaming companies appeared to be next in line.

“Fears of Chinese regulatory involvement aren’t going away,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. “Tencent is the latest stock to fall on speculation about Beijing wanting to wield its power,” he said.

However, optimism of an economic resurgence in Asia’s third-largest economy propelled Indian markets to new all-time highs.

The Nifty 50 index broke beyond the 16,000-point barrier for the first time, while the Sensex reached a new high of 53,542.

At the same time, long-standing predictions that inflation will continue to rise for months are fueling speculation that central banks will be forced to unwind their massive stimulus programs that have fueled stock market rallies.

FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,078.38 points in London.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is down 0.4 percent at 15,514.01.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.6 percent at 6,713.45.

At 4,109.74, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.2 percent.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.2 percent at 34,757.34 points.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.5 percent at 27,641.83. (close)

