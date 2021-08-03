As Chinese concerns linger, stocks rebound and oil prices fall.

In late trading on Tuesday, major stock markets produced mixed, but mostly positive results as investors pondered statistics on economic growth in China and the United States.

As the European trading day came to a close, softer indices found support for the most part.

Meanwhile, oil prices continued to fall, adding to Monday’s steep losses, as demand fears were stoked by the reimposition of lockdowns and other restrictions in various nations, including China.

The Dow Jones index was up 0.5 percent in noon New York trading, but the dollar fell versus the pound and the yen ahead of critical US jobs data later this week.

Strong BP earnings showed that the market heavyweight had swung back into profit, sending London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index 0.3 percent higher.

“We’re in the midst of a really intriguing phase in the markets, when sentiment appears to shift from day to day,” said Craig Erlam, an analyst at OANDA.

While corporate profits continue to dazzle, lower-than-expected purchasing manager indices (PMIs) from the world’s largest nations have dampened market optimism.

A increase of Covid cases across China’s economic superpower has added to traders’ concerns.

“The spike in US cases and the situation in (Southeast Asia) are well known, but China is spooking markets,” said Jeffrey Halley, another OANDA analyst.

“It’s not a tremendous leap to extrapolate even more supply chain disruptions, especially if it proves to be as difficult to control for Chinese authorities as it has been for officials throughout the world.”

Hong Kong and Shanghai are also dealing with the fallout from China’s crackdown on the IT, private education, and real estate sectors, which has fueled fears that officials would turn their attention to other businesses.

After a state-run media commentator referred to online games as “spiritual opium,” gaming companies appeared to be next in line.

“Fears of Chinese regulatory involvement aren’t going away,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. “Tencent is the latest stock to fall on speculation about Beijing wanting to wield its power,” he said.

Meanwhile, long-standing predictions that inflation will continue to rise for months to come are fueling speculation that central banks will be forced to unwind their massive stimulus programs that have fueled stock market rallies.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.5 percent at 34,999.44 points.

STOXX EURO 50: FLAT at 4,117.95

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.3 percent at 7,105.72. (close)

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is down 0.1 percent at 15,555.08. (close)

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.7 percent to 6,723.81. (close)

