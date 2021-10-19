As Chinese and Russian warships make a daring transit across Japan’s Tsugaru Strait, Tokyo is alarmed.

For the first time in history, ten Chinese and Russian warships crossed through Tsugaru Strait, a tiny chokepoint in Japan’s north, raising alarm bells in Tokyo.

According to Japan Today, the boats traveled eastwards to the Pacific Ocean as part of “Naval Interaction 2021,” a joint maritime exercise planned by the Russian and Chinese navies this month.

The ships were first discovered Monday morning, roughly 110 kilometers southwest of Okushiri Island on Hokkaido’s west coast, according to Tokyo’s Defense Ministry.

The Tsugaru Strait is a short strait that connects the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean, measuring only 18.7 kilometers at its narrowest point.

It is, nonetheless, regarded as an international waterway because of Japan’s decision during the Cold War to allow US ships carrying nuclear weapons to pass through without breaching its non-nuclear stance. Japan had then reduced its territorial seas to to three nautical miles from the coast, rather of the usual twelve.

Since then, the narrow strait has been used for international navigation, and foreign ships are not prohibited from passing through.

Analysts, according to the South China Morning Post, are dubbing the move a “planned ploy” by Beijing and Moscow, with the passage of warships exploiting a loophole. Tokyo would interpret the surprising move as a “thinly disguised warning.” According to a South China Morning Post report, China is demonstrating its military might and ability to sail wherever it wants to Japan’s National Institute of Defence Studies, which is associated with the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. He claimed that Russia was sending a similar message to the United States.

He went on to say that Chinese warships’ greater access to the Pacific and the east coast of the Japanese archipelago was concerning because the region housed the majority of the country’s military installations.

This is “symbolic, but also a real matter for concern,” according to James Brown, an associate professor of international relations at Temple University’s Tokyo campus.

He was quoted by the publication as saying, “China and Russia continue to come closer together, and collectively they are transmitting the message that they can cause troubles for Japan.”

Japanese forces, including a P-3C maritime surveillance plane and two minesweepers, kept a careful eye on the Chinese and Russian fleets.

The group comprised of five Chinese boats, according to the Defense Ministry: one Renhai class destroyer and one Luyang-III class destroyer.