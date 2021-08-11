As Chinese and Russian troops hold war games, the PLA displays its J-20 stealth fighter.

China sent out its advanced J-20 stealth warplanes for the first time on Monday, as part of a joint five-day military training with Russia in the country’s northwest.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) also used many of its newest weapons, including huge transport planes like the Y-20, during the exercise, which was the first since the COVID-19 breakout, according to The South China Morning Post.

The Zapad/Interaction-2021 exercise, which will be staged in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region, will feature revolutionary combat tactics such as emergency troop and heavy weapon drops, long-range strikes by J-16 jet bombers, and the deployment of drones.

The drill’s commander-in-chief, Liu Xiaowu, told state broadcaster CCTV that 81 percent of the weaponry used in the exercise were “brand new.”

He mentioned the J-20 [stealth fighter jet], KJ-500 [airborne early-warning and control aircraft], and J-16, as well as surveillance and combat drones and advanced armored vehicles.

With enhanced long-range strike capability and sophisticated artificial intelligence capability, the J-20 is regarded the most advanced fighter jet in the country’s arsenal.

The PLA is sending the J-20 in joint maneuvers with another countries for the first time. Since the J-20 is one of China’s most advanced hardware, the appearance of the fighter planes in the drills shows that military cooperation, exchange, and mutual trust between China and Russia have reached a very high level,” Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert, told the state-backed Chinese news outlet Global Times.

Meanwhile, many interpret China’s deployment of modern weapons as a signal to extremist troops not to cross the Chinese border.

The “high-profile deployment of new-generation J-20 and Y-20 aircraft and other sophisticated weapons, as well as the scale of the joint exercise, also aims to deter extremist and terrorist forces in Central Asia,” according to Zhou Chenming, a researcher at Beijing’s Yuan Wang military science and technology institute.

The PLA will also deploy artillery, including the country’s latest 155mm self-propelled howitzers, 122mm multiple rocket launcher systems, and 120mm self-propelled mortars, according to the Global Times. Thousands of artillery shells will be fired during the drills.

According to The South China Morning Post, the PLA and Russian military would use the drill to try out new battle tactics and weapons, such as saturating firepower attacks and surprise aerial and swarming drone assaults.