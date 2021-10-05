As China’s warplanes train close by, Taiwan is feeling “considerable pressure.”

Taiwan’s defense commander said on Tuesday that massive waves of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft have been conducting daily training exercises near the island since October 1, putting “great pressure” on the country’s troops.

Last Friday, Taiwan spotted 38 PLA aircraft inside its air defense identification zone, marking the 72nd anniversary of the People’s Republic of China (ADIZ). That number grew to 56 on Monday, bringing the monthly total to 149 in just four days.

An ADIZ isn’t a part of a country’s airspace. The zone, which has also been proclaimed by China, Japan, and South Korea, stretches beyond a country’s territorial borders and is used to identify approaching civilian and military aircraft. Taiwan’s ADIZ, which was drawn up by the US in the 1950s, encroaches on Chinese territory, but Taipei is only interested in what happens on its side of the Taiwan Strait—Taiwanese jets haven’t crossed the median line since 1999.

It means that the nearly daily PLA training flights off the coast of southwestern Taiwan are perfectly legal, serving the dual purposes of training Chinese pilots and coercing the island’s democratically elected government, which is seeking to strengthen economic and security ties with others in the region, most notably the United States and, more recently, Japan.

“The constant and very regular flights have put a lot of strain on Taiwan’s air force, navy, and air defense troops,” said Chiu Kuo-cheng, the country’s former intelligence chief who was appointed defense minister in February. “However, as I tell my colleagues, this pressure serves as a motivator to improve our battle readiness.”

China’s “provocative military behavior near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability,” according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reaffirmed the position on Monday, saying the US was “in touch privately, expressing clear messages” to Beijing through diplomatic channels.

On Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement in response to the US, saying, “Taiwan belongs to China, and the US is in no position to make irresponsible remarks.”

Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed his opposition to a recently disclosed US military sale to Taiwan. This is a condensed version of the information.