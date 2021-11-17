As China’s submarine force grows, the US and Japan conduct a joint anti-submarine drill in the South China Sea.

The US Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) conducted a cooperative anti-submarine warfare drill in the South China Sea on Wednesday, according to the JMSDF.

As China’s submarine force grows in strength and proficiency, the move to demonstrate the two fleets’ rising capabilities makes sense.

As part of the training, the USS Milius and a US Navy P-8A maritime patrol aircraft conducted a joint exercise with the Japanese helicopter destroyers JS Kaga and JS Murasame. According to a report by USNI, an unnamed Oyashio-class submarine and a P-1 Maritime Patrol plane also participated in the exercise staged in the disputed waters.

According to reports, this is the first time a JMSDF submarine has participated in a South China Sea anti-submarine warfare exercise with the US Navy. Last week in the region, both Kaga and Murasame participated in a practice with the USS Milius.

The JMSDF has published two press announcements regarding upcoming drills in Japan. According to a press statement issued on Nov. 9, the JMSDF will conduct an internal mine warfare exercise as well as a bilateral mine warfare exercise with the US Navy in the Hyuga Nada Sea off Kyushu from Nov. 18 to 28.

From Japan, 17 JMSDF minesweepers, one minesweeper tender, and two MCH-101 Mine Counter Measure helicopters will participate in the exercises. The US Navy will send two MCM ships and two MH-53E helicopters, according to the statement.

Two multilateral drills will be part of another exercise, which will take place from Nov. 21 to Nov. 30. The JMSDF, US Navy, Royal Australian Navy (RAN), and German Navy will participate in the first multilateral drill, while the JMSDF, US Navy, Royal Australian Navy (RAN), and Royal Canadian Navy will participate in the second (RCN).

These maneuvers will feature 20 JMSDF ships, 40 JMSDF aircraft, 10 US Navy ships, two RAN ships, a single RCN ship, and a single German Navy ship.

Analysts are pointing to China’s increasing submarine fleet as a reason for these operations. According to a report by Military.Com, China possesses more than 40 submarines capable of launching long-range and supersonic ASCMs.

“A couple of these submarines, combined with effective reconnaissance and over-the-horizon targeting, might decimate a strike group practically anywhere in the theater with a massed, multiaxis attack,” according to the paper.

Analysts believe the US carrier strike group requires “more and better antisubmarine warfare assets to defend against these increasingly deadly missiles,” according to the analysts.

