As China warplanes buzz Island, Taiwanese pilots say they will ‘never strike first.’

Under pressure from daily Chinese military flights near the island, Taiwan’s top defense official says the country’s air force pilots will follow a rigorous “never strike first” policy, even if provoked.

On Wednesday, Chiu Kuo-cheng, the Minister of National Defense of Taiwan, attended a budget review to justify 240 billion New Taiwan dollars ($8.56 billion) in exceptional spending for new anti-ship and land-based cruise missiles.

Members of the Foreign and National Defense Committee and the Finance Committee of the Taiwanese parliament asked questions about China’s rapidly developing military capabilities, as well as the recent rise of People’s Liberation Army aircraft performing training missions southwest of the island.

According to Chiu, 68, tensions across the Taiwan Strait are at their “worst” point in his 40-year military career. This was felt by both the military and the general people, he said.

“Never attack first—we will completely abide by that, whatever the pressure our pilots and operators are under,” Chiu said when questioned about the potential of miscalculation given the surge in Chinese military maneuvers, which Taiwan’s air force is charged with intercepting.

The minister stated in his opening remarks at the start of the session that the frequent appearances of Chinese bombers and warships in the vicinity of Taiwan were generating fears about “gray-zone conflict,” or intimidatory and coercive methods that do not amount to war.

PLA aircraft passed into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone for the first time in March 2019, according to Lee Shih-chiang, the Defense Ministry’s chief of strategic planning. There will be 380 flights into the ADIZ in 2020. There had been 672 sorties as of October 5th, with 150 in the first five days of the month.

The conduct was dubbed “pointed military provocations” by Lee. Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan’s president, responded for the first time on Wednesday, accusing China of damaging regional peace and stability and urging Beijing to “exercise prudence.” Chiu said the Chinese military will have the capability to launch a “full-scale” invasion and an effective blockade of Taiwan by 2025, highlighting Taiwan’s “silent urgent” need for the special defense budget. According to Chiu, China already has the capability to launch a strike. “Its cost and attrition will be at their lowest levels by 2025.” The planned uniqueness. This is a condensed version of the information.