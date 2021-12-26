As China sees a 21-month case record, Covid-hit Xi’an tightens its measures.

On Sunday, the Chinese city of Xi’an issued tightened restrictions after the country registered its highest Covid-19 infection levels in 21 months.

China has maintained a “zero-Covid” policy that includes tough border controls, lengthy quarantines, and targeted lockdowns.

Authorities have been extra careful in recent months in order to prevent an outbreak before the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, although there have been intermittent flare-ups.

However, the government reported 206 new Covid infections on Sunday, the most in a single day since March 2020.

“A number of cases are still likely to be identified in the coming days,” Xi’an official He Wenquan cautioned, urging residents not to panic.

On Sunday, 155 additional Covid patients were reported in the northern city, which is around 900 kilometers (560 miles) from the Olympic venues.