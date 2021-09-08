As China escalates its threats following Afghanistan, Joe Biden and Boris Johnson ‘discussed’ Taiwan.

President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently discussed developments in Taiwan, with Johnson citing the United Kingdom’s backing for “American global leadership” as the best solution to the “difficult” situation surrounding China’s claim to the island democracy.

Johnson was pressed by fellow Conservative parliamentarian Iain Duncan Smith during a session in the House of Commons on Monday to provide assurances to the people of Taiwan, who are facing a coordinated propaganda campaign aimed at sowing doubt about US security commitments after American-led coalition forces withdrew from Afghanistan in August.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and senior cabinet officials have had to refute accusations that they would abandon the island in the case of a Chinese assault, despite scrutiny from Chinese state media sources and Beijing-friendly opposition politicians. Meanwhile, voices in the United States as well as Japan, which has raised concerns about China’s possible military ambitions, have backed Taipei.

Duncan Smith asked Johnson if he was aware of China’s use of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan to “intensify its threats on Taiwan with hundreds of overflights.”

China is “threaten[ing]them and telling them that when the battle comes, the US would not be there to back them,” according to the Tory MP. He urged the prime minister to reassure “the Taiwanese and others” of Britain’s commitment to their “right to democracy” and “self-determination.”

Duncan Smith added, “And we will be there to support them no matter what the Chinese say,” urging Johnson to “persuade the Americans to do the same.”

Johnson, who served as foreign secretary for two years under former Prime Minister Theresa May, said, “Of course, I’m aware of the ongoing tensions between the People’s Republic of China and Taiwan.” That is something I recently discussed with the president of the United States.”

“It’s one of the reasons why it’s very critical that this country maintains the primacy of our relationship with the United States,” he added, stressing that the situation in Taiwan “will continue to be difficult.”

“The only path forward is to continue to promote American global leadership, and that is exactly what we will do,” Johnson added.

