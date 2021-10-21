As China battles a virus outbreak, flights have been canceled and schools have been closed.

On Thursday, Chinese authorities halted hundreds of flights, stopped schools, and increased mass testing in an effort to contain a fresh Covid-19 epidemic linked to a group of tourists.

Even as other countries slowly loosen restrictions, Beijing has maintained a rigorous zero-Covid approach with stringent border closures and targeted lockdowns.

Domestic outbreaks have largely been eradicated, but China’s coronavirus controls have been tightened after a fifth day of new cases, predominantly in the north and northwest.

The most recent incidence was traced back to an elderly couple who were part of a group of tourists. They began their journey in Shanghai, then flew to Xi’an, Gansu Province, and Inner Mongolia.

Since then, dozens of cases have been linked to their trip, including close ties in at least five provinces and regions, including Beijing.

Local governments have responded by conducting mass testing, closing scenic spots and tourist attractions, schools, and entertainment venues in affected areas, and enforcing targeted lockdowns of housing compounds.

Residents in several areas, notably Lanzhou, a four-million-person city in northwestern China, have been urged not to leave unless absolutely essential.

Those who need to leave must provide a Covid-19 test that is negative.

According to statistics from aviation tracker VariFlight, hundreds of flights have been canceled at airports in the affected areas.

Around 60% of flights to and from Xi’an and Lanzhou’s main airports have been canceled.

Erenhot in Inner Mongolia issued a notice on Monday prohibiting people from leaving their housing compounds and prohibiting movement in and out of the city.

The state-owned tabloid Global Times warned on Wednesday that the new viral cases in Inner Mongolia were likely to have an impact on Mongolian coal imports due to supply chain delays.

According to China’s National Health Commission, 13 additional domestic cases were recorded on Thursday.