As Chile prepares for a polarized presidential election, there is a stark choice.

Two years after anti-inequality protests launched the country on the route to constitutional change, a far-right fiscal conservative and a left-wing former student activist will compete for the presidency of Chile next month.

Jose Antonio Kast, 55, and Gabriel Boric, 35, won a commanding lead over five challengers in the first round of voting on Sunday, advancing to the December 19 runoff.

According to a near-complete total, Kast of the far-right Republican Party received nearly 28 percent of the vote, followed by socialist politician Boric of the Approve Dignity alliance with more than 25 percent.

The next-closest contender received less than 13% of the vote.

Kast promised to restore “peace, order, progress, and freedom” in a speech to ecstatic supporters, citing a “clear call from a majority of Chileans.”

Boric, for one, pledged to fight for “unity,” telling supporters, “We did not take to the streets to keep things the same.”

The poll was conducted two years after scores of people died during weeks of protests against low wages and pensions, bad public health care and education, and “persistently high inequality” between rich and poor, according to a recent OECD report.

Protesters called for a new constitution.

The administration eventually agreed to a referendum, which approved a new founding statute for Chile to be drafted by an elected assembly a year later.

The election on Sunday was the latest in a string of defeats for established political parties in charge of decades of neoliberal policies credited with Chile’s relative prosperity but condemned for its socioeconomic inequalities.

It began in May with elections for a new constitution-writing body, in which voters overwhelmingly rejected established parties in favor of independent, left-leaning candidates.

Kast and Boric are members of minority parties that aren’t in power and aren’t part of the coalitions that have governed Chile since dictator Augusto Pinochet stepped down 31 years ago.

It was viewed as the most open presidential election in decades, with half of the country’s 15 million voters reported to be undecided ahead of Sunday’s vote.

The centrists, notably Sebastian Sichel, a candidate from President Sebastian Pinera’s unpopular party, were the least popular.

“On the one hand, Kast represents the restoration of order and a return to before the social eruption (of 2019), but on the other side, Kast represents an even stronger hand,” Diego Portales University analyst Rodrigo Espinoza told AFP.

On the other hand, as demonstrators urged, “Gabriel Boric signifies the deepening of political changes.”

On. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.