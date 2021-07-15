As childhood vaccination rates plummet, the UN issues a ‘Perfect Storm’ warning.

A “perfect storm” is brewing, according to the United Nations, with a raging pandemic impeding access to normal vaccines, putting millions of children at danger of measles and other deadly diseases.

Last year, a total of 23 million children were denied essential childhood immunizations due to global restrictions intended at controlling Covid-19, and many parents avoided the clinics that were open for fear of being exposed to the virus.

According to figures released Thursday by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), it is the greatest number in almost a decade and 3.7 million more than in 2019.

And, despite the fact that the pandemic is far from ended, many governments are lifting limits on routine vaccines.

This has the potential to not only increase Covid transmission, but also to allow diseases that are otherwise vaccine-preventable to spread.

This is because, in many countries, limitations have served as a buffer against unvaccinated children becoming exposed to childhood illnesses.

“We may be on the verge of a perfect storm in 2021,” Kate O’Brien, the WHO’s vaccines and immunisation section head, told reporters.

She cautioned that there was now “a growing number of youngsters who aren’t immune because they haven’t been vaccinated, and more and more transmission as a result of the premature implementation of public health and social policies.

“This is the kind of perfect storm we’re warning about right now,” O’Brien said, emphasizing WHO’s “high worry about these really outbreak-prone diseases.”

“We must act immediately to protect these children.”

According to data released on Thursday, an increasing number of youngsters in all regions missed their first essential vaccine doses last year, while millions more missed following doses.

According to the data, 3.5 million more children missed their first doses of the three-dose diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP) vaccination, and three million more children missed their first dose of the measles vaccine.

Even more alarming, an estimated 17 million children, mostly in conflict-affected areas, underserved distant locations, or informal slum settings, are unlikely to receive a single vaccine in 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying interruptions cost us critical ground we cannot afford to lose,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement, adding that “the implications will be paid in the lives and wellbeing of the most vulnerable.”

Even before Covid, she stated, “There were troubling signals that we were losing ground. Brief News from Washington Newsday.