As Central China suffers from severe flooding, videos show cars and subway stations submerged in water.

On Tuesday, dramatic videos on social media showed automobiles and subway stations submerged across China’s central Henan province, following significant flooding in numerous cities caused by heavy rain.

According to Reuters, Henan, China’s third-largest province with a population of 94 million people, has been battered by abnormally wet storms since the weekend.

Rainfall had forced major river banks to overflow by Tuesday, resulting in rapid floodwater flooding through the streets of a dozen cities. Video footage captured subway users waist-deep in murky floodwater at an underground station in Zhengzhou, the province’s capital on the banks of the Yellow River.

Meanwhile, in China, intense flooding has trapped metro commuters in waist-high water in #Zhengzhou.

According to Reuters, more than seven inches of rain fell throughout Zhengzhou, forcing the city to suspend all subterranean train services. The Henan Fire Department told NBC News that at least one person had been rescued from the train line while the department sought to liberate others.

Videos from Zhengzhou and Ruzhou, in the southwest, showed torrents of water flooding the streets and nearly drowning cars.

A man looked to be trapped inside his vehicle as a wave of muddy floodwater proceeded to submerge the entire roadway, according to one video.

Other film showed cars being yanked into the fast-moving floodwaters before being entirely submerged.

The mayor of Zhengzhou issued a statement on the city’s website warning that the “flood management situation is gloomy.” The city went on to say that there was a risk. This is a condensed version of the information.