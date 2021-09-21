As censors demand cuts, an iron curtain descends over Hong Kong cinema.

Hong Kong’s film industry, which was once known for producing world-class films, was already struggling before the latest setback — Chinese mainland-style censorship as authorities expand their sweep of dissent into the cultural arena.

When the email from the government censors arrived, filmmaker Mok Kwan-heart ling’s sunk.

Authorities declared in June that all films will be scrutinized for “national security” violations. The first known violation of these restrictions was at Mok’s.

She’d been working on her debut for months, a 27-minute drama inspired by the many young couples she met during massive democratic protests two years ago.

It relates the story of a young woman who meets her boyfriend’s parents after he is detained for protesting. His mother is hostile to the movement, while his father is supportive.

Friends and family would often remove any incriminating artifacts after a loved one was jailed, hence the Cantonese phrase “Zap Uk” (literally “clean up the house”).

However, Hong Kong’s film censors were unhappy with what was provided and forced Mok to make 14 cuts, according to her.

They demanded that a remark from the father indicating their son was a volunteer first responder who was “just out there to save the people” be removed, as well as a scene when the same character, a truck driver, charges demonstrators a discounted rate.

The censors also ordered that the picture be renamed and come with a disclaimer stating it depicted criminal activity.

Mok told AFP, “I think the narrative was very balanced by showing viewpoints from all sides.”

“It turns out that one side is not permitted to be heard.”

Mok was concerned that the edits would leave her film “devoid of substance and sense,” so she put it on hold for the time being.

She warned, “My film happened to be the first, but it won’t be the last.”

The Hong Kong Film Censorship Authority has been contacted for comment by AFP.

Hong Kong was renowned as “The Hollywood of the Far East” in the 1980s and 1990s, with a cast of internationally recognized actors like Chow Yun-fat and auteurs like Wong Kar-wai.

The emergence of mainland Chinese and South Korean films has long surpassed Cantonese cinema’s golden age.

However, the city remained home to a thriving indie industry, protected by free speech laws that permitted filmmakers to tackle issues that would be taboo on the authoritarian mainland.

Those days are no longer with us.

Following the democracy protests, China is rapidly remoulding Hong Kong in its own image. Brief News from Washington Newsday.