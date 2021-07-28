As Canadians agree to a work stoppage, significant travel delays on the US-Canada border are likely.

Approximately 9,000 employees of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have voted in favor of a strike, which is expected to cause travel delays between Canada and the United States, according to the union that represents the personnel.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada and its Customs and Immigration Union announced on Tuesday that its members could go on strike as early as August 6, just three days before fully vaccinated US nationals are allowed to travel to Canada without a two-week quarantine.

The union represents 5,500 border service officers, 2,000 headquarters employees, and other personnel at Canada Post sites and in inland enforcement positions. According to the national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, the action might cause significant delays in courier and transit services.

“We’ve been in talks for over three years, but the employer has just refused to address important workplace issues that affect our members,” said Chris Aylward.

The union is now urging President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, and CBSA President John Ossowski to return to the negotiating table.

The union and the employers have been unable to reach an agreement on better employee rights, which the union claims would bring them in line with other Canadian law enforcement officers and address a “toxic” workplace culture.

Employees at the CBSA have been without a contract since 2017, and the union has been negotiating for protections against disproportionate disciplinary and harassment, as well as whistle-blower rights and remote work options, during that period.

The union cautions that the protracted labor conflict could cause severe disruptions in the flow of products, services, and people into Canada because border traffic may be halted, and mail and duty and tax collection may be hampered.

In addition to allowing fully vaccinated US citizens to enter Canada beginning August 9, the government aims to open the country’s borders to fully vaccinated passengers from other nations on September 7.