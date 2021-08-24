As Biden’s COVID Report approaches, China promotes its own “lab leak” conspiracy.

This week, the Chinese government increased its efforts to disseminate its own version of the COVID-19 “lab leak” scenario in an attempt to cast doubt on the US Intelligence Community’s imminent study on the origins of coronavirus.

Although a U.S. Army facility in Maryland is at the core of China’s Foreign Ministry and state-owned media outlets’ sophisticated and coordinated propaganda operations, the alternate explanation may not have been devised with the primary goal of persuading foreign audiences.

President Joe Biden commissioned a report, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that it would be available by the 90-day deadline on August 24, with an unclassified version to be issued later.

In May, when announcing the intelligence review, Biden stated that there was no agreement among agencies on the origins of the virus, which has claimed the lives of over 630,000 Americans.

He noted in a statement at the time that the research “may get us closer to a conclusive conclusion.”

Since the day it was authorized, Beijing has openly denounced the report, condemning it as a political manipulation of the origin-tracing process by the United States.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, termed the Biden administration’s study “anti-science” and said it “would not be founded on facts” on Tuesday.

At a routine press briefing in Beijing, he told reporters, “Origin investigations demand research, not some intelligence report.”

The contentious problem of contending explanations surrounding the origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been passed down to the Biden administration.

Since at least last spring, the Trump administration, particularly former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has embraced the hypothesis that the virus spilled from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)â€”accidentally or purposely.

The possibility of human error was once considered a fringe conspiracy theory, but the World Health Organization is now treating it as a legitimate line of inquiry, alongside the “natural origins” theory, which leading scientists appear to believe is more likely given the history of recent outbreaks of a similar nature.

The WHO has tried and failed in recent weeks to persuade Beijing to join the next phase of its origin-tracing strategy, which includes, among other things, a second look at Wuhan and its environs, including the WIV, where coronavirus research was being conducted.

