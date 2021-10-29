As Biden slams the military coup in Sudan, there are deadly street clashes.

Sudanese security forces battled with protestors angry about a military coup that has stymied the country’s democratic transition, as US Vice President Joe Biden joined an international chorus of condemnation.

According to doctors, at least one protester was killed on the fourth day of street violence in Khartoum, where security forces allegedly deployed tear gas and rubber-coated bullets against protesters.

It happened as Biden and the United Nations Security Council urged for the reinstatement of the civilian-led administration, which had been overthrown by the army earlier this week.

In a statement, Biden said, “Our message to Sudan’s military leadership is unequivocal and clear: the Sudanese people must be permitted to peacefully protest, and the civilian-led transitional government must be reinstated.”

The United Nations Security Council unanimously expressed “deep concern” about the army’s power grab in the impoverished Northeast African country, while asking all parties to “engage in discussion without preconditions.”

Sudan’s de facto leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the country’s weak government on Monday and ordered the arrest of numerous top officials following the removal of veteran tyrant Omar al-Bashir in 2019 following massive youth-led protests.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is effectively under house arrest, and the capital has been rocked by days of unrest, with large protests planned for Saturday.

In a campaign of civil disobedience, roads have been blocked by barricades of rocks, garbage, and burning car tyres that have sent black smoke rising into the sky, while most shops have been shuttered.

“We don’t want military power; we want a free democratic life in this country,” one protester stated, requesting anonymity.

According to AFP correspondents, the latest street skirmishes took place on Thursday in the restive eastern Khartoum district of Burri and the Khartoum-North suburb.

According to a doctor’s committee affiliated with the protest movement, at least one demonstrator was murdered and six others were injured in the skirmishes in Khartoum-north.

According to AFP reporters, security personnel used tear gas and rubber-coated bullets to disperse the protestors.

This brings the total number of demonstrators dead since Monday’s coup to eight, up from seven earlier in the day, according to health officials. A total of 170 people have been injured.

The coup was the most recent to strike the country, which has only had sporadic democratic periods since its independence in 1956.

The World Bank and the US have halted aid and condemned the army’s power grab, while Sudan’s membership in the African Union has been suspended due to the “unconstitutional” coup.

Biden. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.