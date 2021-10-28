As Biden slams Beijing, China issues a warning against Taiwan joining the UN.

China reaffirmed on Wednesday that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, despite US President Joe Biden’s latest condemnation of Beijing, stoking tensions that could worsen.

At an online East Asia Summit, Biden chastised China, warning regional leaders, including Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, that the US was “very worried” by China’s “coercive and assertive moves” across the Taiwan Strait.

Such measures “threaten regional peace and stability,” Biden said in a closed-door meeting, according to an AFP recording of his remarks.

In a long-running dispute between the two great powers, the remarks were the latest salvo fired by Washington at Beijing.

In a statement released on the 50th anniversary of the UN General Assembly’s decision to seat Beijing and expel Taipei, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern that Taiwan had become further marginalized on the international scene.

“Taiwan’s significant involvement in the UN system is a pragmatic matter, not a political one,” according to Blinken.

“As a result, we urge other UN member states to join us in advocating for Taiwan’s full and meaningful involvement in the UN system and the international community.”

Taiwan, where nationalist forces fled after losing a civil war to communists in 1949, is regarded by China as a province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

It retaliated against Blinken’s statement with a series of vehement, albeit familiar, pronouncements emphasizing its position that Taiwan’s government had no place on the international stage.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing, told reporters, “Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations.”

“The United Nations is a global governing body made up of sovereign states… Taiwan is a part of China.”

The US has long advocated for Taipei’s participation in UN activities.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu expressed gratitude to the United States for their assistance.

“We’ll continue to fight for our rights in international organizations,” he told reporters in Prague during an official visit, adding that the situation in the Taiwan Strait was “becoming more serious” as China sent soldiers into the area.

“We are adamant about defending ourselves,” Wu stated.

The recent accusations add to an uptick in diplomatic rhetoric and military bravado surrounding Taiwan.

China’s many warplane missions near the island are regularly breaking records.

Last week, Biden said on a televised conference that the US was prepared to defend Taiwan against any Chinese invasion.

The White House soon took back such remarks in the face of Beijing's threats.