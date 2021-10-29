As Biden prepares to travel to Europe, his foreign policy resembles that of Trump even more.

President Joe Biden is on his way to Europe, promising to rebuild the tumultuous transatlantic relationship he inherited from his predecessor. While his openness is a significant departure from former President Donald Trump’s, the areas where the two administrations appear to be more aligned than not could signal some substantial shifts in US foreign policy.

These changes could jeopardize Biden’s message of multilateralism and efforts to form a united front against climate change.

Biden has not yet rebuilt severed ties with Cuba or Iran, nor has he backed down from a combative position toward the United States’ global competitor, China, nearly a year into the new administration. And scorned ally France compared Trump’s handling of a recent nuclear submarine contract with Australia and the United Kingdom to Trump’s.

The US pullout from Afghanistan, where the US and its allies had been present for two decades, also highlighted a significant area of continuity between Biden and Trump, who signed the Taliban peace pact last year.

Biden has claimed “America is back” after winning a difficult election, following Trump’s “America first” declaration, but some experts now detect more similarities than expected.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the 24th Prime Minister of Denmark and the NATO alliance’s 12th Secretary General, is one of them. He went on to form the Alliance of Democracies Foundation, which included Joe Biden as a keynote speaker at its first 2018 summit.

Many in Europe applauded Biden’s victory last year, but Rasmussen noted a growing sense of dissatisfaction across the continent.

“So there is a feeling in Europe that after the initial relief when Biden was elected president and the statements that ‘America is back,’ his first visit to Europe, etc., etc., it is all rhetoric at the end of the day,” Rasmussen told The Washington Newsday, “and, in some sense, the policies haven’t changed that much from the previous Trump administration.”

“This is currently being debated in Europe,” he continued.

The subject of climate change is one of the most significant contrasts between Trump and Biden. It was a major topic of discussion throughout the president’s appearances at the G20 conference in Rome and following events. This is a condensed version of the information.