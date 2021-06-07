As Biden embarks on a trip to repair ties, a poll shows that the United States’ image problem in Europe persists.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak, Europeans continue to maintain mostly negative views of the United States as an international partner and ally, even as President Joe Biden makes his first journey outside the country since succeeding former President Donald Trump in the White House.

A recent study of 11 European countries done by the German Marshall Fund and the Bertelsmann Foundation finds that America’s international reputation remains stifled, owing in part to the government’s handling to the coronavirus outbreak last year. The majority of French and German respondents agreed with a March study that deemed the Trump administration to be ineffective.