As Biden defends the Afghan withdrawal, the Taliban capture a key border crossing.

The Taliban announced on Friday that they had taken control of a crucial border crossing with Iran, just hours after US Vice President Joe Biden defended the US military departure from Afghanistan.

Since the US expedited its final pullout in early May, the rebels have taken control of more than a third of the country’s 400 districts, with the insurgents now controlling an arc of territory stretching from the Iranian border to the Chinese border.

As the militants continue to make sweeping gains across the country, preparations are underway to reclaim Islam Qala, the primary commerce route between Afghanistan and Iran, according to a government official.

“All Afghan security personnel are present in the area, including border troops, and operations are underway to reclaim the site,” said Tareq Arian, spokesman for the interior ministry.

The border is “in our full control,” according to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Biden had declared just hours before that the US military mission will conclude on August 31 — nearly 20 years after it began – after it had “achieved” its objectives.

He did agree, though, that Kabul’s ability to rule the entire country was “very improbable.”

Staying in the country is “not an option,” according to Biden. “I will not send a new generation of Americans to Afghanistan to fight.”

Following the Taliban’s recent routing of much of northern Afghanistan, the government now controls only a smattering of provincial capitals that must be largely reinforced and resupplied by air.

Before the Taliban’s rapid attack overwhelmed the government’s northern and western outposts, Afghanistan’s air force was already under great strain, putting even more burden on the country’s scarce aircraft and pilots.

Biden stated that the US “did not go to Afghanistan to construct a nation,” and that the Afghan people should decide their own fate.

He did, however, admit the uncertainty regarding how that future might play out.

When asked if a Taliban takeover was “inevitable,” Obama replied, “No, it is not.”

“The chances of there being one unified administration in Afghanistan managing the entire country is quite unlikely,” he confessed.

The Taliban, for their part, were pleased with Biden’s remarks.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, told AFP that “any day or hour that US and international personnel depart sooner is a positive step.”

Thousands of residents have fled Qala-i-Naw in northwest Badghis province after Afghan commandos and insurgents clashed this week in a provincial capital for the first time.

