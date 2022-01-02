As Bangladesh wraps up New Zealand for 328, spin takes center stage.

On the second morning of the first Test, Bangladesh dismissed New Zealand for 328 with five quick wickets, including Henry Nicholls for 75 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

As New Zealand failed to cope with spin on a flat field, Mehidy Hasan took three wickets.

The New Zealand tailenders could only contribute 25 runs after starting the day at 258 for five, while Nicholls added 43 runs to his overnight 32.

After three overs, Bangladesh have scored five runs without conceding a wicket.

Rachin Ravindra, the 22-year-old in only his second Test, nipped the third ball in a promising start for New Zealand.