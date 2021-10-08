As Azerbaijan’s president tries to get Israeli drones across the border, Iran looks to Russia.

A day after Azerbaijan’s president was seen cuddling an Israeli-supplied deadly drone, Iran’s new top diplomat met with his Russian counterpart to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and formulating a plan to defuse rising tensions at Europe’s and Asia’s crossroads.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian previewed his concerns about suspected enemy activity in the Caucasus when he arrived in Moscow on Wednesday, telling reporters that he expected Russia to share Iran’s concerns about “any possible change of borders, the presence of terrorists and Zionist movements that run counter to the region’s peace, stability, and security.”

Following that, Amir-Abdollahian met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss a variety of problems, including the Caucasus area, which lies between the two nations, as well as the hot topics of Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, and the US-brokered multilateral nuclear deal.

Following their talks, Amir-Abdollahian stated that the two countries would strengthen their ties in a range of industries as well as on international concerns. He also expressed Tehran’s concerns over geopolitical developments, as well as Israel’s and militant organizations’ presence in the Caucasus.

For his part, Lavrov stated that Russia supports attempts to keep foreign military out of the region through a pan-Caspian Sea treaty, but did not specifically mention Israel. He did, however, unveil a plan to have “3+3” talks with the post-Soviet Caucasus countries of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, as well as “the three ‘big’ neighbors,” Russia, Iran, and Turkey. “Our Iranian partners, as well as Azerbaijan and Turkey, are supportive of this proposal,” Lavrov stated. “It’s something we’re working on with our Armenian colleagues. We hope that, despite its current difficulties, Georgia will be able to achieve its core interest in establishing such a system for consultations and decision-making for the region’s accelerated development, which has been hampered for a long time by ongoing hostilities.” During a press conference on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova reiterated Moscow’s viewpoint.

"We begin with the goal of guaranteeing geopolitical stability and security in the South Caucasus," Zakharova explained. "Our government is adopting a comprehensive policy that includes keeping a communication with all regional players," he said.