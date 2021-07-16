As Australia scrambles to contain the outbreak, Melbourne returns to lockdown.

For the seventh time on Friday, Melbourne’s streets reverted to the eerie silence of lockdown as Australia tried to contain an epidemic of the Delta strain of Covid-19 in its two largest cities.

More than 12 million Australians have been ordered to stay at home as Melbourne residents began their first day of a mandatory stay-at-home order, following Sydney residents who have already been subjected to weeks of restrictions.

“Take a look around the city today; no one is here. Melbourne resident Mike Cameron told AFP, “The city is sleeping.”

Locals are only allowed to leave their houses for a few purposes, like exercise and shopping for necessities, but many are optimistic that the limitations will be lifted soon.

“Hopefully, it’ll only be five days; I think that’s pretty manageable – happy we got on it so quickly,” Matilda Dempsey, 18, from Melbourne, said.

“I believe Sydney waited too long, and now they’re in an even worse situation.”

Authorities around the country are working feverishly to track down, trace, and prevent cases from spreading among a mainly unvaccinated populace.

Six cases of the virus were reported in Melbourne on Friday, all of which were tied to established clusters, bringing the total number of infections to 24.

However, an increasing number of exposure sites – including a recent rugby match between Australia and France in the city – has authorities worried that thousands of people may have been exposed to the virus.

Official data revealed the virus was still spreading undetected through the community in Sydney, the epicenter of the latest outbreak, as daily cases increased back to slightly under 100.

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard told the media, “It’s a hazardous, dangerous variant, and it’s there, after all of us, we all need to take care.”

The lockdown in Sydney is expected to last at least two more weeks as officials attempt to contain the community’s expansion.

In less than a month, the outbreak had surpassed 1,000 cases.

Australia had been praised for its quick response to the pandemic and successful “Covid zero” approach, which was largely achieved by the country sealing its borders to the rest of the globe since March of last year.

However, due to a painfully sluggish vaccination introduction, only 10% of the population is now protected, even as many other developed countries begin to reopen.