As Assad’s top diplomat joins a senior UAE official in Iran, Syria accuses Israel of attacking.

Syria has accused Israel of launching additional bombings just as the Arab country’s top ambassador arrived in Iran to meet with a senior UAE official.

Explosions were heard near the port city of Latakia on Monday, early Tuesday local time, and local state-run media agencies began to publish evidence of an air raid in the area. The attack was later verified by Syria’s Defense Ministry.

“At roughly 1:23 a.m. today, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean, southwest of Latakia, targeting the container yard in the commercial port of Latakia,” according to the ministry. “There were no casualties as a result of the aggression, which resulted in the burning of a number of commercial containers in the aforementioned location.” Israel, which often refuses to comment on such reports, did not release a statement, and the Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Newsday. Israeli officials have already admitted to carrying out hundreds of strikes against Syria, allegedly targeting Iranian-linked targets as well as Syrian air defense systems attempting to defend the country’s airspace.

The latest incident occurred while Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal el-Mekdad was in Tehran for a two-day visit, which coincided with UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to the Iranian capital. Iran is Syria’s friend and has backed the country during its decades-long civil conflict, whilst the UAE first backed the rebels but later shifted its backing to the government, which it has stepped up in recent years.

Last year, the UAE normalized relations with Israel as part of a historic normalization pact with Bahrain, which was later followed by Sudan and Morocco. Syria is nominally at war with Israel, which occupies the Golan Heights in the southwest, and a feud between Iran and Israel has resulted in covert tit-for-tat strikes across the region.

“Today, Syria is in the vanguard of resistance against the Zionists with its anti-Zionist strategy,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Monday, according to his office. “The history of the struggle of the Syrian people and government against shameful assault will be proudly remembered.”

