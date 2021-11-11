As Antony Blinken signals US action on Taiwan, China denounces “interference.”

On Thursday, Beijing issued a lengthy reaction to Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks, in which he reiterated the US commitment to Taiwan’s security and warned of a possible collective response if China used force against the island.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, claimed the United States would “never allow” American intervention in Taiwan, which it believes is part of its territory and thus a “internal matter.” The United States, which has unofficial but significant ties with Taipei, does not take a position on the island’s sovereignty and considers its status to be uncertain.

Secretary Blinken said the US is strongly opposed to anyone taking unilateral action to upset the “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait, according to a virtual forum organized by the New York Times on Wednesday. For more over seven decades, the delicate balance has allowed the now democratic island to essentially govern itself, with Beijing having no power over it.

Blinken reaffirmed long-standing pledges made under the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), a 1979 law backed by then-Senator Joe Biden that states that the US must help Taiwan retain a strong self-defense capability to confront China.

He said that the TRA was part of the United States’ own “one China” policy—as opposed to Beijing’s “one China” premise, which claims Taiwan—and that America’s job was to ensure that Taiwan “had the ability to defend itself.”

If China attacks Taiwan, the US and its allies will “take action,” he said, without going into detail.

Blinken’s comments, Wang added, showed “a disdain for realities,” citing the TRA as an example of an American “internal law” that the US had “put above international duties.” The spokeswoman appeared to be referring to the Three Communiques between the United States and China, which Washington regards as non-binding expressions of policy intent.

Wang labeled the TRA “illegal and invalid,” echoing remarks used by another Chinese official on Wednesday.

The United States acknowledged but did not recognize China’s position on Taiwan in the first of the Three Communiques, which were released in 1972, 1979, and 1982. The second established formal diplomatic relations between Washington and Beijing, while the third said that the United States would gradually cut armament deliveries to Taiwan if China agreed to a peaceful resolution of cross-strait disputes.

The Reagan administration added to the third communiqué in 1982. This is a condensed version of the information.