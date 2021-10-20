As another protester is killed, African envoys are heading to Eswatini.

Pro-democracy rallies in Eswatini killed one person and injured at least 80 others on Wednesday, according to a union head, as African governments dispatched envoys to try to quell the disturbance.

Gunshots were heard late into the night in Mbabane, with the civil servants’ union NAPSAWU reporting that at least one individual had been killed earlier in the day.

“At around 3 p.m. today, the army and the police killed one individual,” union president Oscar Nkambule told AFP.

Fifty of the group’s members were transported to a hospital in Mbabane’s capital, while another 30 were taken to a hospital in Manzini, with some of them suffering from bullet wounds, he added.

Hundreds of troops and police began swarming through both cities early in the day, spraying tear gas and rubber bullets at even tiny crowds, according to an AFP correspondent.

As images of the violence began to circulate on social media, the kingdom — formerly known as Swaziland — shut down the internet once more.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke with King Mswati III by phone on Wednesday morning as the violence worsened again, according to a statement from Pretoria’s high commission.

Ramaphosa is the current chair of the Southern African Development Community’s security committee. According to the statement, Ramaphosa has ordered high-level envoys to fly to Eswatini on Thursday afternoon to meet with the king.

Nkambule told AFP that the violence started about 7:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) and that security personnel fired teargas onto a bus carrying employees protesting.

People were seen jumping from the windows of a bus that was engulfed in white gas in videos posted on the internet.

Students, transport workers, and civil servants extended protests that have brought the tiny nation to a standstill for more than two weeks, forcing the Internet to go down at lunchtime.

“This is a formula for conflict,” said Wonder Mkhonza, president of Swaziland’s Amalgamated Trade Union.

“By mobilizing the military forces, the king is fighting for a war and making the country ungoverned.”

The suspension of the Internet made it difficult to spread information about the protests or to notify the relatives of those who were injured or killed.

Soldiers and police with heavy weapons were visible on the streets, while a high school in Mbabane caught fire, sending plumes of smoke pouring across the city.

At least 29 people have died this year as a result of police clashes with protestors in some of the country’s worst unrest in its history.

He is both chastised and accused of enjoying a luxury lifestyle in one of the world's poorest countries.