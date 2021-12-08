As an aide resigns, Johnson orders an investigation into the Christmas party.

After a video emerged of senior aides joking about a Christmas party at Downing Street last year, when social activities were barred by Covid-19 guidelines, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized and his adviser quit on Wednesday.

The released tape appears to contradict Johnson and his ministers’ denials for more than a week that a party was held, following newspaper claims that hundreds of workers had attended an evening-long gathering on December 18, 2020.

During a tumultuous parliamentary questions session, the embattled leader, who was facing calls for his resignation from certain opposition politicians, promised “disciplinary measures” if the probe found regulations had been broken.

“I understand and share the outrage felt throughout the country at No 10 employees appearing to dismiss lockdown measures,” he said.

“I apologise without reservation for the offense it has caused… and I sorry for the impression it conveys.”

Johnson went on to say that he had been “repeatedly told” that no party was held in his Number 10 Downing Street office and that no rules were breached.

Allegra Stratton, Johnson’s adviser and former political journalist who was functioning as his press secretary at the time the film was recorded, quickly resigned.

While preparing for a press appearance, she was seen humorously referring to a “fake party.”

Stratton stated in a sad statement that her statements “seemed to make light of the regulations” and that she would “regret those remarks for the rest of my days.”

“I understand people’s rage and irritation,” she remarked, without mentioning whether or not a party was held.

Keir Starmer, the Labour Party’s leader, warned Prime Minister David Cameron that his account stretched credulity.

“They were aware that there was a party, that it was against the regulations, that they couldn’t admit it, and that they thought it was amusing,” he told MPs.

He said, “Does the Prime Minister believe he has the moral authority to lead and urge the British people to follow the rules?”

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, the country’s most senior civil officer, will lead the newly announced investigation.

Johnson’s spokesman told reporters that Case “has been instructed to establish the facts on any incidents on (December) 18, and that’s what he’ll start working on.” “Obviously, we want it (a report) as quickly as possible,” the team will define its schedule “properly.” Following multiple recent scandals, including the resignation of health secretary Matt Hancock, the purported party is the latest example of apparent government hypocrisy over restrictions. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.