As allies try to defuse tensions, Biden requests early Macron talks.

The US and the UK attempted to defuse tensions with Paris over a new security treaty with Australia on Sunday, with US Vice President Joe Biden demanding an early meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The news of the defense cooperation, as well as Australia’s decision to cancel an agreement to acquire French submarines in favor of American nuclear-powered vessels, infuriated Paris, prompting Macron to recall France’s ambassadors to Canberra and Washington in an unprecedented action.

However, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempted to dismiss France’s fears over the agreement on Sunday, stating that it was “not meant to be exclusive… It’s not something anyone should be concerned about, especially our French friends.”

According to French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal, Biden has requested a phone chat with Macron, which will take place “in the coming days.”

“We want explanations,” Attal said, adding that the United States was responsible for “what appears to be a major breach of trust.”

The recall of the ambassadors to Australia and the United States, which occurred for the first time in the history of the nations’ relations, was intended to “demonstrate how dissatisfied we are and that there is a real crisis between us,” according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Le Drian told France 2 television that there had been lying, duplicity, a huge breach of trust, and disrespect.

On Sunday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison denied that Canberra had misled, saying he had expressed concerns about the now-cancelled submarine contract “some months ago.”

He told reporters in Sydney, “I think they would have had every cause to know that we had significant and severe concerns.” “We made it clear that our decision will be based on our strategic national interest.”

When the contract to supply conventional submarines to Australia was signed in 2016, it was worth Aus$50 billion ($36.5 billion, 31 billion euros).

“I don’t regret the choice to put Australia’s national interest first,” Morrison said, acknowledging France’s disappointment. It’ll never happen.”

Defence Minister Peter Dutton also claimed that Canberra was “upfront, transparent, and honest” with Paris about its worries, a claim soon debunked by French Defense Minister Florence Parly.

During a trip to Niger, she said, “His statement is false.” “We were never made aware of Australia’s plans.”

On his way to New York on Sunday, Johnson told reporters that the UK and France had a “really cordial relationship” that is “very important.”

"Our love for France is unbreakable," says the author.