As Algerians vote, Tebboune will be put to the test once more.

Algerians will vote in municipal elections on Saturday, which are considered as crucial in President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s efforts to end the two-decade rule of late President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Despite official efforts encouraging Algerians to “leave their mark,” the municipal and provincial council elections have inspired little public enthusiasm.

Observers foresee a low turnout, as has been the case in a run of low-turnout elections since the Hirak pro-democracy protest movement ousted Bouteflika in April 2019.

According to analyst Mohamed Hennad, the rulers of the North African country are attempting to “impose their will despite the embarrassing results of previous elections.”

However, he said that voters viewed the process as delivering “an electoral mandate devoid of any political content.”

The election on Saturday will be Tebboune’s third national vote, and he has promised to modernize state institutions left over from Bouteflika, who died in September at the age of 84.

Two-thirds of the members of Algeria’s national parliament’s upper house are elected by local assemblies, with the remaining members appointed by the president.

However, despite the fact that the national elections body, ANIE, reports that over 15,000 candidates are standing, campaigning has been sparse.

The referendum was essentially “an attempt to clean up the facade of local councils by changing its members, to benefit the ruling elite,” according to Redouane Boudjemaa, a journalism professor at the University of Algiers.

“At the moment, politics is confined to slogans announcing that the country has entered a new age, despite the fact that all evidence indicate to the reverse,” he stated.

Tebboune was elected in a disputed, widely boycotted 2019 election, months after Bouteflika resigned under military duress and massive Hirak demonstrations.

He has promised to “establish the state’s institutions on a strong foundation” and to abandon the Bouteflika era’s tainted local and regional elections.

During Tebboune’s reign, journalists and Hirak activists have been persecuted, even as he has marketed key policy changes as responses to the “blessed Hirak” and its cries for reform.

Hennad claimed that the ruling class has been utilizing platitudes about change to enforce its agenda since Algeria’s independence from France in 1962, without actually engaging other political groups.

In November 2020, the president pushed through a modified constitution, which received less than 24% of the vote, and oversaw parliamentary elections in which only 23% of people participated.

However, Tebboune, a former prime minister under Bouteflika, has downplayed the importance of turnout, claiming that the most important concern is whether representatives are legitimate.

Despite the fact that The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.