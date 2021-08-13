As Algeria observes its second day of mourning, fire crews make progress.

Volunteers helped firefighters combat wildfires still burning across northern Algeria on Friday, but the devastating blazes in the worst-affected province of Tizi Ouzou were virtually quenched, according to the emergency services.

The North African country marked a second day of national mourning for the 71 persons confirmed deceased in the Mediterranean’s deadliest wildfires this summer.

After the major weekly Muslim prayers at midday, mosques around the country were expected to perform prayers for the departed.

Even in Tizi Ouzou province, fire personnel were on high alert in case the flames that had turned the province’s mountain woods to charred wood and ash flared up again.

The emergency services reported “five new fires” in the province after initially claiming that “all the forest fires that broke out in Tizi Ouzou were extinguished this morning.”

Firefighters battled blazes in Bejaia and Boumerdes, the other two provinces of the largely Berber Kabylie region that stretches along the Mediterranean coast east of Algiers’ city, as well as Jijel, farther east.

According to emergency services, 35 fires raged throughout 11 northern regions.

Since Monday, 76 of the more than 100 fires that had erupted were now under control.

Since Thursday, two French firefighting planes have been assisting Kabylie’s emergency services.

Three tanker aircraft from Spain and Switzerland were slated to arrive later Friday, according to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

In tinder-dry conditions generated by a heatwave across North Africa and the wider Mediterranean, high winds aided the quick spread of the fires.

After temperatures in Algeria topped 50 degrees Celsius, meteorologists expect the regional heatwave to last through the end of the week (122 Fahrenheit).

Across the border in Tunisia, where around 30 fires have been reported since Monday, the temperature in the central district of Kairouan reached an all-time high of 50.3 degrees Celsius.

For the past two weeks, devastating wildfires have raged on the Mediterranean’s northern coastlines in Turkey and Greece.

On Wednesday, Sicily, where firemen were battling more than 500 fires, set a new European record with a temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.8 degrees Fahrenheit).