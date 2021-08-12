As Algeria observes its Day of Mourning, wildfires rage.

Flames raged across northern Algeria on Thursday as the country observed a national day of mourning for the dozens of people killed in recent wildfires near the Mediterranean.

The fires that have consumed the North African country since Monday have claimed the lives of 69 people – 41 civilians and 28 troops.

Soldiers and citizen volunteers have supported firefighters in putting out fires triggered by windy, tinder-dry conditions on multiple fronts.

In Tizi Ouzou district, the location with the worst death toll, an AFP correspondent saw wide swaths of forest engulfed in smoke as far as the eye could see.

Villagers forced to flee the fires began to come home, stunned by the scope of the devastation.

“I’m at a loss on what to do. My workshop, car, and apartment are all in the same building. Even the tiles had been destroyed, one of them told AFP.

However, he stated that he had “managed to preserve his family,” while “neighbors were slain or lost.”

Authorities suspect widespread arson as a result of the high number of fires that broke out in such a short amount of time, and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has declared three days of national mourning, beginning on Thursday.

On the fourth day of the wildfires, efforts to put out the flames are still in progress in several regions where residents and military, many of whom have limited means, have joined the fight.

Images of stranded residents, scared cattle, and forested hillsides reduced to blackened stumps have been shared on social media.

Algeria is also chartering two European Union firefighting planes that were recently dispatched to Greece to put out fires.

France announced the dispatch of three more planes on Wednesday.

Morocco, which has had strained relations with Algeria over the Western Sahara for years, has also expressed willingness to help by giving two planes.

In light of the disaster’s scope, aid pleas in Algeria and abroad are on the rise.

The TSA news website claimed that “individuals and associations are mobilizing… by organizing clothing, food, medicine, and hygiene product collections,” calling it as a “surge of solidarity.”

High winds facilitated the rapid spread of the fires amid tinder-dry conditions caused by a heatwave across North Africa and the wider Mediterranean.

Authorities have warned of the possibility of criminal action.

Four alleged “arsonists” have been captured so far, but their identities and suspected motives have remained unknown.

The chief of the Armed Forces, Said Chengriha, paid a visit to soldiers in Tizi Ouzou and Bejaia, two more hard-hit areas. Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane also paid Tizi a visit.