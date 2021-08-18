As Afghans flee, the Taliban vow to be “different.”

In a “different” leadership of Afghanistan than two decades before, the Taliban have made a commitment of reconciliation, promising no vengeance against opponents and to protect women’s rights.

The declarations were made on Tuesday night, just after its co-founder returned to Afghanistan, capping the group’s remarkable comeback after being expelled by a US-led invasion in 2001.

They gave their first press conference from Kabul, amid widespread alarm about the Taliban’s harsh human rights record — and tens of thousands of Afghans still seeking to flee the country.

“All those on the other side have been pardoned from A to Z,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, disclosing his true identity for the first time.

“We are not going to seek vengeance.”

Mujahid stated that the new administration will be “much different” from the previous one, which was known for stonings, banning girls from attending school, and prohibiting women from working in close proximity to men from 1996 to 2001.

“There is no difference if the inquiry is founded on ideology and views… But there are significant distinctions if we compute it based on experience, maturity, and insight,” Mujahid told reporters.

He also stated that they were “dedicated to allowing women to work in conformity with Islamic teachings,” but did not elaborate.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the organisation in Doha, told Sky News in the United Kingdom that women would not be obliged to wear the burqa, but did not specify what dress would be permitted.

Despite this, Afghans and Westerners continued to evacuate the country, with the United States and other countries increasing evacuation flights from Kabul Airport.

Desperate pictures from the airport at the start of the week have created chilling images of Afghans afraid of the Taliban and a US weakened by the war.

Hundreds of people were seen racing alongside a US Air Force plane as it rolled down the runway, some clinging to the plane’s side.

The United Nations Human Rights Council said on Tuesday that a special session on Afghanistan will be held next week to discuss the Taliban’s “serious human rights concerns.”

The government of President Joe Biden was noncommittal in its response to the Taliban’s vows of tolerance.

“If the Taliban declares that they would protect the rights of their citizens, we will expect them to follow through on that promise,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Russia and China have made it clear that they are eager to collaborate with the Taliban.

