As Afghanistan loses control of its borders, Russia, China, and Iran intensify their talks.

China, Russia, and Iran are intensifying negotiations aimed at keeping stability across Central Asia, particularly in Afghanistan, where the government is rapidly losing control of its borders due to Taliban advances following the withdrawal of US troops.

As the United States prepares to withdraw the last of its personnel from Afghanistan by the end of August, Taliban fighters have taken control of important border crossings with neighboring Iran, Tajikistan, and, most recently, Turkmenistan.

The Taliban, with whom the US reached a peace agreement in March of last year, has downplayed the possibility of a civil war emerging, and regional powers that have been skeptical of the US presence in Afghanistan are stepping up efforts to avert such an outcome in the absence of the US presence.

The Russian embassy in Washington told This website that the situation is fast deteriorating. “We blame it on the US and other NATO countries’ hurried withdrawal of troops.”

Moscow and Central Asia have a long history together, with much of the region being absorbed into the Soviet bloc during the USSR’s existence. Local resistance with international assistance, including that of the United States, defeated Moscow’s attempt to defend a communist regime in Afghanistan in the 1980s.

However, the Taliban and Al-Qaeda arose from the dispute among mujahideen parties that followed Russia’s departure, and the US finally found itself fighting to defend a Kabul government for twice as long as the Soviets had. Russians are now asserting that the US has a responsibility to prevent another Afghan collapse, which is ironic.

The Russian embassy stated, “Our criticism of US strategy is aimed at urging Washington to take a more comprehensive approach to tackling the difficulties in Afghanistan.”

The embassy emphasized that Russia’s own efforts to do so are embodied in direct engagement to Afghan parties. Last week, Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev met with Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib in Moscow for security discussions, while the Taliban were hosted by Kremlin presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov on Thursday.

International efforts were also a part of Russia’s plan, including the “extended troika” of China, Pakistan, and the United States. “The evacuation of foreign forces should be undertaken in a prudent manner,” the parties agreed in April, according to the embassy. This is a condensed version of the information.