As Afghanistan falls apart, Prince Harry appeals to veterans for help.

As the military community watches the Taliban assume power in Afghanistan, Prince Harry has appealed for veterans to support one another.

The Duke of Sussex served in the British Army for two tours, flying an Apache chopper on the front lines in Helmand Province.

Harry, like many soldiers, previously stated that he still thinks about “the casualties we saw, and those we saved,” but now he is left watching the sacrifices made burn up in flames.

The Taliban have now taken control of every major city in Afghanistan, and the United Nations Security Council has already been warned of “escalating human rights crimes against Afghanistan’s women and girls.”

Prince Harry spoke out on behalf of his Invictus Games Foundation, which helps injured soldiers, in minimal language that avoided any political criticism of Joe Biden.

“What is occurring in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community,” he added in a joint statement with the foundation’s chair and chief executive.

“We have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan for numerous years, and many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family have a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the previous two decades.

“We encourage everyone in the Invictus network, as well as the broader military community, to reach out to one another and offer support.”

The prince has previously spoken of “the solidarity of a shared value system of our community that fights for what is good and honorable, no matter what” when asked what his military service means to him.

Those remarks occurred during a November appearance on the Declassified podcast, where he explained how the annual gesture of commemoration is rooted in a “desire for a safer world.”

“I served in the military for ten years, including two tours in Afghanistan,” he stated. When people ask me about this time in my life, I tell them about my memories, what I recall, and who I remember.

“I remember the first time we were shot at, who I was with, the casualties we saw, and the people we saved. In a race against time, we guided the first medivac out of contact.

“Once served, always serving,” says the adage.

Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became embroiled in a political controversy. This is a condensed version of the information.