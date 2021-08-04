As Afghan forces defend besieged cities, the Taliban claim responsibility for a bombing in Kabul.

As the rebels struggled for control of a succession of besieged areas, the Taliban claimed responsibility for a massive bomb attack in Kabul that targeted the defense minister on Wednesday.

The bombing and gun attack on Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi on Tuesday was the worst in Kabul in months, bringing unrest to the capital after months of conflict in the country’s south and west.

The Taliban claimed the Kabul attack was a retaliation for air strikes conducted out by the Afghan and US military to push the terrorists back.

In a post on social media, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, “The strike is the beginning of the retaliatory operations against the circles and leaders of the Kabul administration who are directing attacks and bombing of different regions of the nation.”

It is a significant escalation by the Taliban, who have mainly abstained from large-scale strikes in the capital in recent years since beginning troop pullout talks with the US.

The attack on Tuesday was aimed at Mohammadi as well as a few parliamentarians.

According to AFP correspondents, the first explosion went off in the heart of Kabul, sending a heavy cloud of smoke into the sky.

A large explosion was followed by smaller explosions and rapid gunfire less than two hours later, again near the high-security Green Zone, which houses numerous embassies, including the US mission.

According to interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai, the minister was safe and Afghan security repelled the assault, but at least eight individuals were murdered.

Later, Mohammadi claimed the attack was a suicide car bombing directed at his home.

According to a security source, after detonating the car bomb, three assailants rushed a lawmaker’s home and fired at the defence minister’s apartment from there.

On Wednesday, security authorities roped off the attack site while troops inspected the buildings and automobiles destroyed by the blasts.

The space was coated in sand, with bloodstains on several of the flooring.

After three people were injured in a blast early Wednesday in Kabul, there was little reprieve.

The Taliban threat came as the Afghan military launched a counter-offensive against rebels in Lashkar Gah, in the country’s south.

On Tuesday, the military advised residents to evacuate the city as they prepared for their onslaught.

Hundreds of families fled when fighting erupted between the two sides, catching many in the crossfire, according to resident Saleh Mohammad.

“There is no way out of here because the battle is still going on. Brief News from Washington Newsday.