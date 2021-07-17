As Afghan fighting rages, Kabul and Taliban negotiators will meet in Qatar.

Representatives from the Afghan government and the Taliban were scheduled to meet in Doha on Saturday for negotiations as violence continues to boil in the country as international soldiers prepare to leave.

The two sides have been meeting in Qatar’s capital on and off for months, but the talks have slowed as the insurgents have gained ground on the battlefield.

On Friday afternoon, a number of high-ranking officials, including former President Hamid Karzai and former Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, were scheduled to fly to Doha.

“The high-level delegation is here to speak with both sides, guide them, and support the (government) negotiating team in terms of speeding up the negotiations and making progress,” Najia Anwari, a spokeswoman for the Afghan government negotiating team in Doha, said.

“We expect it will speed up the discussions and… both parties will reach a conclusion in a short period of time, and we will witness a sustainable and dignified peace in Afghanistan,” she told AFP.

The Taliban have used the final stages of US and other foreign soldiers’ withdrawal from Afghanistan to launch a series of lightning offensives across the nation.

After commencing an assault to seize the vital southern border crossing with Pakistan, Afghan soldiers clashed with Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak on Friday.

They’ve also tightened their grip in the north, fighting for control of a notorious warlord’s stronghold.

The assault on the southern border comes after weeks of escalating violence across Afghanistan, with the Taliban launching repeated offensives and rapidly capturing dozens of districts.

While battle raged throughout large swaths of Afghanistan, a verbal spat between Kabul and Islamabad erupted after the Afghan vice president accused Pakistani forces of providing “close air support to Taliban in certain places.”

Pakistan strongly refuted the claim, saying it “took required steps within its borders to secure our own forces and population,” according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

Islamabad had promoted a regional leaders’ summit to address the escalating violence.

Instead, it stated that the summit would be postponed until after the Muslim Eid al-Adha feast, which will begin next week after the conclusion of the annual hajj pilgrimage, allowing the Doha meeting to take place.

Afghanistan’s southern border has long been a thorn in its eastern neighbor’s side.

For decades, the Taliban’s top leadership has resided in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, along with a huge cadre of reserve militants who regularly enter Afghanistan to bolster their ranks.

