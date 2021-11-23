As a war threat looms in the region, a US destroyer sails through the Taiwan Strait once more.

As war threats loomed in the region, a US warship traveled across the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. The transit of the USS Milius, dubbed “regular activity” by the US Navy, comes as China intensifies its pressure on Taiwan with numerous air incursions.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer made a “regular Taiwan Strait transit through international seas in conformity with international law,” according to a statement from the US Navy.

“The ship’s passage across the Taiwan Strait reflects the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the statement reads. “The United States military flies, sails, and operates wherever international law permits,” the statement continued.

Reuters said that while Beijing has not yet replied to the transit, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has traditionally condemned such transits, calling them a threat to regional peace and stability.

A US destroyer passed across the Taiwan Strait in September, angering Beijing. The PLA retaliated by staging a military rehearsal near the Taiwan Strait that targeted Taiwan. The United States and Canada deployed a warship through the region the next month. So far this year, 11 warships have passed through the region, including the USS Milius.

Though such transits are common, this one came only days after President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video summit in which China warned the United States against fostering Taiwanese independence.

Meanwhile, China’s belligerent behavior continues, as Japan claims a Chinese military ship cruised in Japanese waters off the coast of Kagoshima, in the southwest, earlier this week, according to the South China Morning Post.

The Chinese survey ship was detected travelling off Kagoshima last Wednesday and Thursday in the so-called contiguous zone beyond Japan’s territorial waters, according to the Japanese government. A surveillance plane from the Maritime Self-Defense Force detected the ship early Wednesday morning, according to the ministry.

Despite the Japanese government’s diplomatic efforts to express its worry over the intrusion, the report claims that no order based on the Self-Defense Forces Law authorizing the defensive use of weapons on the seas was issued.

Not only Japan, but also the Philippines have retaliated against China’s coast guard for firing on its supply ships in the South China Sea last week. After its supply ships were fired at with water cannons, Manila has ordered China to “back off.” The incident occurred within the country’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, according to Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin.

The Philippines, on the other hand, later redeployed supply ships, which arrived at their destination without issue.