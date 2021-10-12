As a war threat looms, China conducts beach landing drills in provinces across Taiwan.

As military tensions in the Taiwan Strait rise, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said on Monday that it has conducted beach landing and assault drills in the province directly across the sea from Taiwan.

Though the drills were not linked to Taiwan in Beijing’s announcement, the show of military power comes as China ramps up air incursions into Taiwan’s buffer zone, according to Reuters.

The official PLA Daily newspaper published a brief post on its Weibo microblogging account, indicating that the drills took place “recently” in Fujian province’s southern region.

“Shock” troops, sappers, and boat specialists were involved in the operation,” the Chinese military newspaper reported. According to the report, the forces were “split into many waves to take the beach and perform military operations at various phases.” There were no specifics supplied.

According to reports, there was also a video of soldiers in small boats storming a beach, hurling smoke grenades, smashing through barbed wire barriers, and digging trenches. However, it appeared that just a small number of troops were involved in the training.

Despite the fact that the PLA account did not specify when the drills took place, the video shows clear weather and a calm sea, making it nearly obvious that the military exercise did not take place on Monday. A tropical storm is currently affecting southern Fujian as it passes between Taiwan and the Philippines.

Due to its geographical proximity, the southeastern province of Fujian, known for its coastal cities and mountains, is expected to be a key launching site for any Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

The news of a beach landing rehearsal comes only one day after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen gave a defiant speech in which she pledged that Taiwan will not succumb to Chinese pressure and will protect its democratic way of life. Prior to Taiwan’s National Day, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to “fulfill reunification.”

Tsai also warned that the island nation is in the midst of the “most complicated circumstances” it has faced in the 72 years since the Chinese civil war ended.

China considers Taiwan to be a breakaway province and has advocated for its reunification, threatening to use military force if necessary. China may be capable of conducting a “full-scale” invasion by 2025, according to Taiwanese officials. “They currently have the capability of staging an attack on Taiwan. However, [China] must pay the price “Last month, Taiwanese journalists were briefed by Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng.