As a triathlon thriller lights up Super Sunday, Afghan paralympians are in tears.

Officials said Afghanistan’s athletes were in tears when they arrived at the Tokyo Paralympics, as Super Sunday – which featured 63 gold medals – opened with a thrilling triathlon.

Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli of Afghanistan were evacuated to France last weekend in a “huge global effort,” according to the International Paralympic Committee.

“The gathering in the athletes’ village was a very emotional experience. “Everyone in the room was crying,” said Craig Spence, a spokesperson for the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

The appearance of the Afghan flag at Tuesday’s Opening Ceremony was the “first move to keep the door open,” according to Spence, and their presence was “a very strong message of optimism to many others around the world.”

On Thursday, Khudadadi will compete in the women’s -49kg K44 taekwondo. Rasouli, a sprinter, will compete in the men’s T47 long jump on Tuesday after arriving too late for his preferred T47 100m.

“As you might expect after such a tumultuous week, both athletes were fatigued after their flight yesterday night,” Spence continued.

At Odaiba Marine Park on Sunday, American Kendall Gretsch snatched triathlon gold right on the line in a dramatic finish after Australia’s Lauren Parker had led nearly the whole race.

On the final lap, Parker was impeded by backmarkers, and the key seconds were missed, allowing Gretsch to reel her in and win by less than the length of her wheelchair.

Gretsch explained, “I couldn’t see her in front of me until halfway through the lap.”

“I was like, ‘Hey!’ as soon as I spotted her. All you have to do now is take action. You must give everything that you have.”

Parker, who won silver, said she couldn’t have done any better: “I put my head down and went for it.” I’m rather pleased with my efforts.”

The wheelchair rugby final will feature high-octane action, pitting the might of the USA team against Great Britain, who stunned Japan by defeating the hosts and 2018 World Champions 55-49 in the semi-finals.

In Saturday’s other last-four match, the United States defeated Australia, the 2016 Rio gold medalists, 49-42.

On Sunday, the athletics stadium will host 20 finals, with the first gold going to world mark holder Oksana Zubkovska of Ukraine in the T12 long jump with a leap of 5.54 meters as records began to fall.

Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain earned her sixth Paralympic gold medal and third overall by breaking her own women’s T34 100m world record. Brief News from Washington Newsday.