As a Taliban foe’s son vows resistance, defiant Afghans wave flags.

Defiant protestors carried Afghan flags during demonstrations around the country on Thursday to commemorate the country’s independence, as the son of the country’s most renowned resistance warrior promised to take up arms against the Taliban regime’s re-emergence.

Since hardline Islamist militants marched into Kabul on Sunday, capping a shocking collapse of government forces after a two-decade conflict, tens of thousands of Afghans have attempted to exit the country.

While attempting to present an image of tolerance, Taliban commanders have often stated that they will not pursue vengeance against their opponents.

However, memories of the Taliban’s horrific dictatorship in the 1990s, when music and television were outlawed, individuals were stoned to death, and women were confined to their houses, have caused Afghans to be fearful of what lies ahead.

On the country’s independence day, a group of men and women in Kabul unfurled the black, red, and green tricolor national flag.

A mob cheered a man shimmying up a pole in another neighborhood before tying the flag at the top, according to social media.

However, the Taliban, who have placed their own black and white flag over government buildings, have already indicated that they will not be deterred, shooting down a flag-waving demonstration in Jalalabad on Wednesday.

Defiance was also beginning to show itself in more forceful ways.

As he rallied his forces in the Panjshir Valley northeast of Kabul — the country’s final holdout – Ahmad Massoud, the son of Afghanistan’s most famous anti-Taliban fighter, vowed on Thursday that he was “ready to follow in his father’s footsteps.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said of Massoud’s defiance, “The Taliban do not rule the entire area of Afghanistan.”

Massoud is the son of Ahmed Shah Massoud, a well-known anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban resistance leader who was slain two days before the September 11 attacks on the United States in 2001.

Meanwhile, the US said that the insurgents were breaking promises to enable Afghans who worked for foreign countries to leave the country.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters, “We have seen allegations that the Taliban… are stopping Afghans who want to leave the country from accessing the airport.”

She went on to say that “all American citizens, all third-country nationals, and any Afghans who desire to leave” should be free to do so.

“I am desperate to go; I have awful memories of their regime,” a 30-year-old international NGO worker told AFP after attempting but failing to reach Kabul airport.

