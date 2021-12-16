As a rights group raises concerns, Qatar says the activist is safe.

Despite her disappearance from public view for more than two months, a Qatari official confirmed on Thursday that a Qatari activist is safe and well.

The official told AFP that Noof al-Maadeed, who had claimed threats to her safety before her social media accounts went silent in October, was healthy but had sought seclusion.

According to the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Maadeed was “safe and in good health, but… unable to speak publicly due to a request for privacy.”

Her case comes at a time when the gas-rich Gulf kingdom is focusing more attention on human rights, only a year before it hosts the World Cup.

Human Rights Watch’s senior women’s rights researcher, Rothna Begum, said the organization has requested that Maadeed be permitted to interact openly.

“We have constantly requested from the authorities that she be allowed to communicate with the outside world, that she be released promptly, and that she be allowed to live her life as she chooses,” Begum said.

Maadeed, who has spoken out against the oppression of women in her traditional nation, returned to Qatar in September after withdrawing her asylum application in the United Kingdom.

She hasn’t tweeted since October 13 and hasn’t posted on Instagram since October 6. This follows a series of tweets in which she claimed her relatives tried to hurt her.

The hashtag #WhereIsNoof has been trending on Twitter since then.

When activists initially expressed their worries in October, a person familiar with the issue told AFP that Qatari authorities were assisting Maadeed, who was being cared for in a secure, unknown location.

Maadeed, a young woman in her early twenties, has used her well-followed social media profiles to criticize Qatar’s guardianship regulations, which force adult women to seek male approval for daily activities.

Official sources told AFP that some institutions and families are enforcing their own customary interpretations rather than formal rules, with women being able to appeal to the judiciary in some situations.

“Gender equality and female empowerment” were fundamental to Qatar’s “success and vision,” according to the Gulf state’s government media office.

Madeed has stated that she returned to Qatar “for reasons related to my family,” but has not provided further specifics, while the British interior ministry has told AFP that Maadeed returned to Qatar freely.

Human rights are increasingly being questioned in the emirate, with some European football teams emphasizing the migrant workers’ plight.

Qatar denies these accusations, claiming that it has overhauled its labor regulations and implemented a nondiscriminatory hourly minimum wage.