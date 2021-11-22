As a result of the Taliban’s success, Iraqi militias want to expel US troops after December 31.

As Iraqi paramilitary groups vowed to enforce a year-end deadline for the withdrawal of US troops, one powerful faction told The Washington Newsday that Iraqi militias were able to force US troops out a decade before the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan, and that such success could be replicated in Iraq soon.

“The Iraqi resistance was stronger and more numerous than the Afghan resistance in compelling the United States to withdraw from Iraq in 2011,” Nasr al-Shammary, a spokesperson for the Hezbollah al-Nujaba Movement, told The Washington Newsday.

He claimed that the resistance “had the capability to fight, extend, and insist on the expulsion of any foreign forces from Iraqi soil.”

“We have our own distinct and rich experience, as well as a significant cultural and ideological inheritance,” Shammary continued, “and we value all free peoples’ experiences.”

The Hezbollah al-Nujaba Movement is one of dozens of armed groups that make up the Popular Mobilization Forces, an Iraqi government-backed coalition of militias that took up arms in reaction to the Islamic State militant group’s quick advances (ISIS).

A number of these groups, the majority of which are Shiite Muslim and have close ties to Iran, had previously fought both US troops who invaded in 2003 and Sunni Muslim insurgents who would eventually form the core of ISIS after former President Barack Obama completed his planned withdrawal in December 2011.

While Washington, Tehran, and Baghdad have all agreed to fight ISIS, the presence of US forces in Iraq has sparked divisions that have persisted for years after the government declared victory over the jihadists.

The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Commission, a militia group, issued a warning on Friday, little over four months after President Joe Biden committed to withdraw “combat” soldiers from Iraq by the end of the year.

The commission claimed it “did not believe in the seriousness of the occupation and its commitment” in a message shared with The Washington Newsday about Biden’s deal with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. The parties were “determined to offer the Iraqi negotiator an opportunity to evict the American occupation from our pristine land through diplomatic means,” according to the message. However, in. This is a condensed version of the information.