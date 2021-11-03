As a result of the ‘Squid Game’ challenge, children have suffered serious burns.

After attempting to participate in an online Squid Game challenge, children were transported to the hospital with significant burns.

Users seek to recreate the Dalgona sweets from the episode in this popular challenge. Contestants are required to use a needle to cut out a shape template in the cookie during the show. Users are encouraged to manufacture the dessert themselves with hot sugar and baking soda before attempting to cut out the shape as part of the challenge.

Children have suffered terrible burns while attempting to manufacture honeycomb, which has a high boiling point and clings to the skin, according to doctors at a hospital in England.

“We’re particularly frightened after seeing numerous children with very deep skin lesions caused by scald linked to the social media trend,” said Oliver Sawyer, a consultant burns and plastic surgeon at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, according to the BBC.

“Given the substance’s extremely high boiling point, any scalds have the potential to inflict major scarring.”

“If youngsters desire to use the oven hob or heat that has the potential to cause significant damage, they should be accompanied by an adult,” a hospital spokesperson stated.

@franziee v #squidgame #dalgonacandy #eatstraveltime #eatskorea #MYfoodie #foodtok #foodie #franzie v #easyrecipe #foodtiktok #foodie #franzie v #foodtiktok #foodie #franzie v #foodtiktok #foodie #franzie v #foodtiktok #foodie #franzie v #foodtiktok #food #fyp #sweet #foru ♬ Yovinca Prafika’s Squid Game – Green Light Red Light You can also see the video here.

Injuries from the Squid Game challenge aren’t an isolated incidence; a hospital in Australia reported comparable injuries. Three youngsters were admitted to a Sydney hospital with injuries as a result of the challenge, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Dr. Erik La Hei, interim director of Burns at Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network, said, “We’ve got three instances here and from my colleagues I’ve heard of one in Perth and one in Melbourne as well.” “Molten sugar is significantly hotter than boiling water, and it causes a very deep burn relatively instantly, which is extremely dangerous.” Aiden Higgie, 14, was one among the children injured as a result of the challenge, suffering third-degree burns on his leg. He’d used a non-microwavable cup to melt the sugar, which exploded. This is a condensed version of the information.