As a result of the shortages, food prices in Sri Lanka have reached new highs.

Official numbers released on Saturday showed that food prices in Sri Lanka climbed by a record 22.1 percent in December, as the country battles to fund urgent imports to address an acute scarcity of basics.

Food inflation reached an all-time high last month, according to the census and statistics department, on a year-on-year basis, since the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) was created in 2013.

The price hikes in December were higher than the previous high of 17.5 percent in November, according to the department.

Overall inflation reached a new high of 12.01 percent in December, the most since the CCPI index was established.

In his New Year’s greeting, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa expressed hope for the revival of the country.