As a result of the pandemic, more people are becoming homeless on the streets of Sao Paulo.

Monica says she had no choice but to live on the streets after her landlord quadrupled the rent on the room she shared with her three girls in Sao Paulo.

Monica, like an increasing number of impoverished individuals in Brazil’s economic capital, has faced difficult times as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, having to pick between feeding and housing for herself and her three daughters, aged 12, nine, and three.

“How are we going to feed ourselves if we spend all of our money on rent?” Isn’t it true that people require more than just a roof over their heads?” Monica, 33, set up an impromptu tent for the family near Republic Square, in the midst of this huge concrete jungle of 12 million people, about a week ago.

She earns roughly 20 to 30 reais (about $4 to $6) a day gathering and selling recyclable goods before picking up her girls from school, she said.

During the pandemic, increased unemployment and prices, particularly for housing, drove many individuals like her to the streets.

According to Kelseny Medeiros Pinho of the University of Sao Paulo’s human-rights clinic, “there has been a very large increase in the number of persons living on the streets for the first time.”

“If you lose your job and have no other options, the streets are your only option.”

President Jair Bolsonaro’s government decreased emergency Covid-19 support to the poor from 600 reais to 150 reais (about $28) this year, she added, which hasn’t helped.

During the health crisis, both the far-right president and the governor of Sao Paulo vetoed legislation that would have put an end to evictions.

According to the NGO Zero Evictions, at least 14,300 households were evicted in Brazil between March 2020 and June 2021, and another 85,000 are facing eviction (Despejo Zero).

It was discovered that approximately 4,000 people have been evicted in Sao Paulo state alone, with 34,000 more facing eviction.

The situation in Sao Paulo, according to Anderson Lopes Miranda of the National Homeless Movement (MNPR), is unique in his 30 years of living and working with the homeless.

“We used to see a lot of old individuals or people who had lost their jobs on the street. Families, ladies with children, can now be seen,” he remarked.

In 2019, Sao Paulo’s homeless population was estimated to be 24,344 people, with 85 percent of them being men, according to the most recent official census.

That, according to homeless-serving organizations, is an underestimation.

Monica and her daughters are sharing a mattress borrowed from a friend. Brief News from Washington Newsday.